Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 352.25 points, a negative change of 0.88 percent, closing at 39,802.91 against 40,155.16 points on the previous day. A total of 153,741,052 shares were traded during the day as compared to 146,880,187 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.537 billion against Rs 5.134 billion on the last trading day. As many as 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 98 of them recorded gains and 212 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 16,339,606 shares at Rs 29.96 per share, Pak Petroleum with 12,467,526 shares at Rs 61.11 per share and Bank of Punjab with 7,700,000 shares at Rs 4.63 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 559.85 per share price, closing at Rs8024.52, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 347.88 rise in its per share price to Rs5577.75.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 119.90 per share closing at Rs 1479.10followed by Colgate Palm with a Rs 79.83 decline to close at Rs 1890.17.