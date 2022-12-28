Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former PTI chief whip in the National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with the NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and requested for a formal meeting to deliberate upon issue of confirmation of en masse resignations of the party MNAs. PTI as well as a spokesperson of the National Assembly, in separate statements, confirmed the telephonic interaction at a time when the speaker was present in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Sindh, in connection with the death anniversary of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The former chief whip informed that a delegation of PTI leaders comprising Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak and some other party leaders would be present in the meeting, according to the spokesperson. The PTI delegation would discuss the matter of resignations of its members of the National Assembly. All PTI MNAs had announced en masse resignations on April 11 when the then prime minister Imran Khan was being voted out through a vote of no-confidence. But the speaker only accepted resignations of its 11 MNAs in July and asked others to appear before him for final verification. National Assembly speaker welcomed this formal contact on behalf of PTI. The speaker was quoted as saying this by the spokesperson that there is “always room for political discussion and dialogue.” He encouraged the continuity of dialogue among political leaders and parties. It was agreed upon during the telephonic interaction that the PTI delegation would call on the speaker soon after his return from Sindh. The speaker also reiterated that there is a clear procedure in the Constitution and the rules of business of the National Assembly regarding confirmation of resignations of MNAs, and it would be followed in letter and spirit.