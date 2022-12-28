Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said the PTI would move the supreme Court if the National Assembly speaker did not accept resignations of the party legislators. PTI Chairman Imran has called all party mNAs to assemble at KP House in Islamabad on Wednesday (today) to meet the NA speaker for confirmation of their resignations. But there are reports that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf would be travelling abroad by Wednesday and won’t be available in the National Assembly secretariat. Fawad Chaudhry said that 100 National Assembly members had reached Islamabad braving the dense fog in Punjab, but the whereabouts of the NA speaker are not known. Quoting his sources, the PTI leader said that there were reports of the speaker’s presence in Larkana, but he might be travelling to Australia. Fawad lamented that speaker’s absence was hindering the process of confirmation of PTI MNAs resignations. “If the speaker doesn’t accept the resignations, the PTI will take the case to the supreme Court”, he added. The PTI leader maintained that it was the constitutional right of the lawmakers to tender resignations. “You have to confirm the resignations, thereby paving the way for snap polls in the country”, he said. meanwhile, it has been learnt that the PTI mNAs might not visit the National Assembly today due to unavailability of the speaker.