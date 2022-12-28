DEPALPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Chaudhry Aurangzeb Jatsara says the corrupt group including the PML-N is hiding its defeat under the cover of Election Commission.
A strong candidate for MNA from the constituency of NA-137, Jatsara said that the PTI will not allow the PDM to run away from the local and general elections.
The ruling coalition has completely lost its identity because it has always robbed the right of the Pakistani people. They have done nothing except filling their pockets. They are hesitant to face the people in the elections otherwise they would not have postponed the local elections in Punjab through the election commission.
He added that the PDM is running away from their obvious defeat by turning a dear ear to election calls from the PTI. He claimed that the people will give PTI historic victory in the general elections