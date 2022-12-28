Share:

DEPALPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Chaudhry Aurangzeb Jatsara says the cor­rupt group including the PML-N is hid­ing its defeat under the cover of Election Commission.

A strong candidate for MNA from the constitu­ency of NA-137, Jatsara said that the PTI will not allow the PDM to run away from the local and general elections.

The rul­ing coalition has com­pletely lost its identity because it has always robbed the right of the Pakistani people. They have done nothing ex­cept filling their pock­ets. They are hesitant to face the people in the elections other­wise they would not have postponed the lo­cal elections in Punjab through the election commission.

He added that the PDM is running away from their obvious de­feat by turning a dear ear to election calls from the PTI. He claimed that the people will give PTI historic victory in the general elections