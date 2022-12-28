Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University on Tuesday awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis. The examination department of university de­clared the results of MA/MSc Part-I.

According to details, Sara Shabbir D/o Muham­mad Shabbir was awarded PhD degree in the sub­ject of Commerce after approval of her thesis en­titled ‘Environmental Turbulence and Emotional Responses: The Strategic Role of Entrepreneur Im­provisation on Innovation’, Muhammad Irfan Ali S/o Hafiz Bashir Ahmad in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Saudi-Iran Rivalry and Pakistan’s Foreign Policy towards Middle East (2001-2017)’, Asma Siddique D/o Mu­hammad Siddique in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Stra­tegic Implications of Environmental Anomalies and Water Security Nexus on Depleting Water Resources of Indus Basin System’, Iqra Haider Khan D/o Haid­er Ali Khan in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis en­titled ‘Management of Charcoal Rot of Mungbean through Antagonistic Fungi and Natural Compounds of Chenopodium Quinoa Willd’ and Sadia Rashid D/o Ch. Rashid Ahmad was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Students’ Self-Regulated Learn­ing on their Motivation, Self-Efficacy and Academic Achievement at Secondary Level’.

Meanwhile, the Examinations Department of Punjab University declared the results of MA Ara­bic, Mass Communication, Punjabi, Persian, French, Kashmiriyat Part-I annual examination 2022 and MSc Physics, Geography, Statistics and Space Sci­ence Part-I annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.