LAHORE - Punjab University on Tuesday awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis. The examination department of university declared the results of MA/MSc Part-I.
According to details, Sara Shabbir D/o Muhammad Shabbir was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Environmental Turbulence and Emotional Responses: The Strategic Role of Entrepreneur Improvisation on Innovation’, Muhammad Irfan Ali S/o Hafiz Bashir Ahmad in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Saudi-Iran Rivalry and Pakistan’s Foreign Policy towards Middle East (2001-2017)’, Asma Siddique D/o Muhammad Siddique in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Strategic Implications of Environmental Anomalies and Water Security Nexus on Depleting Water Resources of Indus Basin System’, Iqra Haider Khan D/o Haider Ali Khan in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Management of Charcoal Rot of Mungbean through Antagonistic Fungi and Natural Compounds of Chenopodium Quinoa Willd’ and Sadia Rashid D/o Ch. Rashid Ahmad was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Students’ Self-Regulated Learning on their Motivation, Self-Efficacy and Academic Achievement at Secondary Level’.
Meanwhile, the Examinations Department of Punjab University declared the results of MA Arabic, Mass Communication, Punjabi, Persian, French, Kashmiriyat Part-I annual examination 2022 and MSc Physics, Geography, Statistics and Space Science Part-I annual examination 2022. Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.