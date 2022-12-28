Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 24,959.726 million.

These schemes were approved in the 37th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Dr. Wasif Khurshid.

The approved development schemes included Enhancing Public Private Partnership in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs. 18,981.000 million, Integrated Farms Development in Punjab Barani Tract by ABAD at the cost of Rs. 1,000.000 million, Establishment of Dargai Gill Forest Park at the cost of Rs. 559.668 million, Management of Mithawan Hill Torrent in D.G. Khan District at the cost of Rs. 3,317.206, and Management of Chachar Hill Torrent Flood Water in District Rajanpur at the cost of Rs. 1,101.852 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.