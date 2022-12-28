Share:

LAHORE-The retailers in the country have rejected the government’s decision of early closure of markets, urging the authorities to allow businesses to remain open till 10pm, as the decision will badly affect business activities and thwart all efforts to improve the economic situation in the country.

Tariq Mehboob Rana, the chairman of the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP), which is the retail sector’s largest body in the country, while talking to the media here in his office on Tuesday, stated that recently announced decision by the federal cabinet is based on an unfounded claim of annual savings of Rs. 62 billion. Rather, this measure will counterproductively cause a significant plunge in revenues of up to 30% for retail businesses of which ‘Tier-1 retailers’ are connected with the FBR-POS system. Such a sharp dip in sales will amount to several hundred billion rupees of national economic loss across the domestic economy and a proportionate drop in tax collection.

The CAP chairman urged the government to resolve the issue of early market closure in consultation with the real stakeholders, appealing the authorities that the controversial decision of early market closure should not be implemented without due consultation with retailers. He said the government should take the business community on board while having such trade related decision and also launch awareness campaign through print and electronic media regarding energy conservation. He asked the government to have a proper cost-benefit analysis before pitching this ill-advised policy that favors none. The already staggering economy can’t only afford such unwise and unilateral decisions based on assumptions without taking the real stakeholders on board.

CAP also suggested the implementation of daylight savings in the country to make maximum use of natural light. Moreover, in major metropolises like London, New York, Singapore, and Dubai, high streets and shopping malls usually shut by 10 pm, except during festivals. For similar retail locations in Pakistan, the peak timings are between 7 and 10 pm, and forcing them to close earlier will put a big dent in their viability, additionally making many allied sectors and industries vulnerable. Chain stores do not intend to stay open till midnight or beyond because that is not desirable, especially when utility costs and operating expenses are already touching the sky and the retail trade is still recovering after the COVID-19’s inertia “, said the CAP chairman.

He also highlighted the neglected factor that tens of thousands of families shut off their home lights and ACs/heaters when visiting shopping malls and major retail markets.

The organized retail sector consumes less energy per person because of energy-efficient lighting and cooling/heating technologies. Therefore, any measure to excessively reduce retail hours is unlikely to result in any reduction in electricity consumption.