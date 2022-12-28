Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has exhorted PTI chief and deposed prime minister Imran Khan that though his party has resigned from the National Assembly, yet they should return to the Parliament. “The people, who elected and sent them (PTI) to parliament, are observing their actions,” Shujat said this while talking to senior journalists at an event here yesterday. He said if the PTI lawmakers keep enjoying the perks despite not being in the parliament, it will be in no one’s interest. Shujat said that political and economic stability are crucial for the country and the general elections should be held on time — an issue on which the government and the PTI have been at loggerheads. “If we all work together for Pakistan, only then we can save it. In case we cannot set aside our differences and a similar situation persists, then all will be lost,” he warned. The PML-Q chief, who was also the former prime minister, said that if the political parties could understand the need to set aside their differences, only then could Pakistan convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to lend support. He also called for a consensus among political parties as he stressed that it is the only way to ensure Pakistan’s survival. “If we cannot comprehend this, then neither the country nor parties can survive.” He went on to say that neither the armed forces nor anyone else would intervene and warned that stability is “key” for Pakistan at the moment as several regional forces, including India, wanted to destabilise the country.