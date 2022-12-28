Share:

NAWABSHAH-On the directives of Government of Sindh, the departments of Provincial Roads Shaheed Benazirabad has started the construction and maintenance work Nawabshah-Sanghar road and Hospital Road.

The roads were damaged due to heavy rains and developed pit causing difficulties for travelers, commuters and citizens.

In this regard Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that recent torrential rains had severely damaged the roads of the city and other areas, which caused trouble for citizens and commuters.

However, on the complaints of the public, the Sindh Government took notice of the issue and now the repair and construction works of Hospital road and Sanghar-Nawabshah road has commenced.

DC said that the repair and construction work on other roads would be started soon to provide traveling ease to citizens.