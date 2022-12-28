Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami emir sirajul haq has maintained that pDM, the pTI and the establishment were equally responsible for the prevailing political and economic crises. “all sides are using each other to protect self-interests and stay in power, unconcerned about the plight of the public,” he said while addressing the Islamic Lawyers Movement at Mansoorah on Tuesday. There are two pakistans now, one for the ruling elite and the other for the poor, he said, adding that poverty, inequality and injustice became permanent perils, and they were due to bad governance and ill-devised policies of the perpetual governments. Dictators, he said, had destroyed 35 years of the country, and the rest were damaged by the so-called hybrid regimes. The country, he said, was moving ahead directionless and most important institutions like judiciary and bureaucracy failed to deliver. how could pakistan go forwards without the rule of law and justice, he questioned, saying the poor could not get justice all their life while the powerful made a mockery of the law. haq said pakistan was deprived of the Islamic system under a conspiracy. The country’s rulers, he said, were the agents of washington. he said the time had reached to get rid of the status quo forces and establish a truly democratic and Islamic system. For this, he said, people had to reject the tested parties and vote for the JI.