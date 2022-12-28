Share:

NEW YORK - Southwest Airlines remained in the hot seat Tuesday as it contended with mass flight cancellations while rival US carriers recovered from a severe winter storm. The Dallas-based, domestic-focused carrier, which has historically enjoyed a strong reputation with consumers, drew withering explicative-filled rebukes on social media, where labor leaders also highlighted horror stories from stranded airline employees. “It’s a complete meltdown,” said Mike Sage, who had planned to fly back Monday to Florida after visiting Connecticut to tend to his kayaking business north of Orlando, Florida. After Southwest’s phone and Internet system “collapsed,” Sage drove to the airport, waited in line for two hours and finally obtained a replacement ticket for Saturday from Southwest. But it came with a warning, Sage recounted to AFP. “When (the attendant) handed ne the ticket, she looked me in the eyes and said: ‘If I were you, I would not count on this flight either. I would book with another airline. We have crews stranded all over, pilots sleeping on the floor in airports.’” At issue is Southwest’s performance in the wake of a brutal winter storm that began ahead of Christmas, wreaking havoc with holiday travel networks and causing some 50 fatalities. But while operations had largely returned to normal at American Airlines and United Airlines by Tuesday, Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights, or nearly two-thirds of planned departures, according to tracking website FlightAware. That’s on top of some 8,150 flights canceled over the prior five-day stretch, according to the website. The debacle weighed on company shares and drew attention in Washington. The US Department of Transportation is “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays,” the agency said on Twitter on Monday. “The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.” President Joe Biden, retweeting the DOT statement, urged consumers to check on whether they’re entitled to compensation.