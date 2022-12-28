Share:

PESHAWAR - On the eve of the 15th death anniversary of the party’s slain Chairperson and Ex-Premier Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, the PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter held a seminar at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday. Keynote speakers include People’s Doctors Forum (PDF) president Dr Nisar, PPP provincial senior vice president Ayub Shah and others. The seminar drew a large number of PPP activists and workers. The enthusiastic party activists chanted slogans in support of the party chairpersons and lavished praise on Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Speakers paid glowing tributes to Benazir Bhutto, highlighting her political struggle and services rendered for the country during two dictatorial regimes, and vowed to complete the unfinished democratic mission of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and her father Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The speakers recalled her significant role and struggle in strengthening democracy, democratic norms, and culture in the country, as well as developing missile technology to ensure the country’s deterrence. They added that Shaheed BB had given her life to strengthening democracy and that her name will be written on golden words in the history of the country. The speakers emphasised that the Pakistan People’s Party is dealing with several administrative, political, and other crises and claimed that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and his brave martyred daughter BB Shaheed had always spoken up for the oppressed sections of society. The participants agreed that ruling until the end of the economic and political programmes, as well as the authority, would be nothing short of infamy. They emphasised that the role of the PPP is not one of traditional power, emphasising the importance of adopting a revolutionary manifesto. “We did not accord BB Shaheed the martyrdom that should have been accorded to every single leader and worker of the People’s Party,” the speakers observed. They emphasised the importance of adopting Bibi Shaheed’s mission and then spreading it throughout society. Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber chapter observed Benazir Bhutto’s 15th death anniversary on Tuesday in Bara Press Club, Khyber. Local PPP leaders such as Haji Walayat Khan, Atta Muhammad Shinwari, Shah Rehman Shinwari, Haji Hanan Afridi, Qaisar Afridi, and a large number of party workers took part in the debate. While paying tribute to the slain party’s leader, speakers said that the PPP chapter was full of sacrifices. According to them, the assassination of Banazir Bhutto caused great suffering in the country’s politics and left a void that would not be filled for decades. They added that the PPP manifesto guarantees basic human rights and that no other political party can alleviate the plight of the masses. Finally, special prayers were offered for the soul of the slain PPP chairperson. Similarly, the 15th anniversary of martyred Benazir Bhutto was observed in Mohmand tribal district on Tuesday at the Press Club in Ghalanai, under the leadership of PPP district Mohmand President Malik Israel Safi. The ceremony was attended by PPP’s senior leadership and employees. While speaking at the anniversary, speakers stated that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s efforts resulted in great services such as making Pakistan a nuclear power, organising the Islamic Summit Conference, and turning the Qadianis into a minority. They claimed that his brave daughter Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who also made eternal sacrifices, was even martyred for the sake of democracy.