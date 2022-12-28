Share:

LAHORE - As part of its strategy and vision to develop, grow and incentivise high-performing talented youngsters, the men’s Interim Selection Committee have added three topperformers from age-group cricket to the Pakistan Test squad with the objective of providing them international exposure and experience. The three players are: all-rounder Arafat Minhas (Multan), toporder batter Basit Ali (Dera Murad Jamali) and right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan (Faisalabad). Shahid Afridi, Chair of Men’s Interim Selection Committee: “We are not only looking at present but also have an eye on the future. In this relation, we have added three top-performers from our age-group cricket so that they can spend time with their stars in the national side and learn how to plan and prepare for high pressure matches.