This refers to the editorial “ Bad air” (2022-12-19). This year’s monsoon has proved catastrophic and life-threatening for millions of people. Now, a change in climatic conditions and toxicity has formed smog which results in affecting several lives in places like Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar. A report from a World Bank study states that nine out of ten cities in South Asia are facing hurdles of bad air. One way or another, each individual burning fuel, causing the emission of toxic gases, and cutting trees are responsible for the harmful impact of climate along with the cause of toxic air.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) ought to take preventative measures to stop toxicity in the air from the rarest end.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Kech.