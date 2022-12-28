Share:

Typhoid cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Sindh. Exclusively in Karachi, 70 PC to 80 pc of XDR strain is present. According to health experts, 200,000 typhoid cases were documented in Sindh. This is also because of the flood which led to many waterborne diseases. They have materialized because of dirty water and a lack of health facilities and without the response of doctors the antibiotics are used erroneously. If the XDR strain is not addressed with seriousness, a public health nightmare awaits Pakistan.

BIBGAR NISAR,

Hoshab