QUETTA - University of Turbat (UoT) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Jan Muhammad expressed his satisfaction that highly qualified faculty members including twenty-seven PhDs faculty are making their utmost efforts in disseminating research-led quality education in this rapidly growing university for shaping the future of around four thousand students in twenty-seven academic programmes.
He expressed these views on Tuesday while presiding over the 13th meeting of the Academic Council the university held at UoT.
He said that it was heartwarming that the academic programmes and teaching methods at Turbat university were in line with contemporary requirements.
The council discussed and resolved various agenda items including the issuance of an Associate Degree after completion of four semesters (two years) from the BS programme as per HEC policy, and a draft of SoPs for the UoT affiliated colleges assurance 2022.
Associate Degree Programme of different affiliated colleges, amendment in university hostel rules, university students disciplinary rules and regulations 2022, university uniform clothes for the BS students, establishment of new faculties, faculty workload policy 2023, university academic rules for undergraduate programmes, revised fee structure for undergraduate and graduate programmes, annual academic calendar 2023, and minutes of different meetings.