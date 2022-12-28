Share:

QUETTA - University of Turbat (UoT) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Jan Muhammad expressed his satisfaction that highly quali­fied faculty members including twenty-seven PhDs faculty are making their utmost efforts in disseminating research-led quality education in this rapid­ly growing university for shap­ing the future of around four thousand students in twenty-seven academic programmes.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while presiding over the 13th meeting of the Aca­demic Council the university held at UoT.

He said that it was heart­warming that the academic programmes and teaching methods at Turbat university were in line with contempo­rary requirements.

The council discussed and resolved various agenda items including the issuance of an Associate Degree after com­pletion of four semesters (two years) from the BS programme as per HEC policy, and a draft of SoPs for the UoT affiliated colleges assurance 2022.

Associate Degree Pro­gramme of different affiliated colleges, amendment in uni­versity hostel rules, university students disciplinary rules and regulations 2022, university uniform clothes for the BS stu­dents, establishment of new faculties, faculty workload policy 2023, university aca­demic rules for undergraduate programmes, revised fee struc­ture for undergraduate and graduate programmes, annual academic calendar 2023, and minutes of different meetings.