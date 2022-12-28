Share:

QUETTA - A 3-day workshop held by Balochistan Entrepreneur­ship Bootcamp (BEB) at Balo­chistan University of Informa­tion Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), which was large­ly attended by Professors and students of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University. The work­shop was chaired by Prof Dr Bilal Sarwar, whose main objective was to promote in­novative investments among new businessmen and youth to make the goods adorn the market and to provide aware­ness to the consumers about the company’s products and to make them take care of their goods. Becky Holland, Raja Rabnawaz, Dr Anilah Ali, Dr Bakhtiar Kasi, Dr Danish Ahmed Siddiqui and other speakers provided the partici­pants with useful information related to the business field, They said that investment planning was the process of predicting future revenue, customers, employees, ex­penses, etc, considering legal and ethical issues at the start of a new business provides long-term benefits by ensur­ing immediate growth of the investment. In the workshop, the faculty members and students of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Uthal, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Quetta, University of Balochistan and University of Turbat dis­cussed the live plan and the world famous 100 participat­ed in the dollar exercise.