A 25-year-old young man was injured after glass-coated string of a stray kite fell on him in the Mansoorabad area on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Omer was going on Canal Road at the time of the incident. He was rushed to a hospital with nose and eye injuries. According to locals, kite flying has become a routine matter in Mansoorabad as the local police have failed to stop kite flying with chemically-coated string despite the government’s instructions.