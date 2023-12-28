100 shops destroyed in Saddar mobile market blaze

KARACHI-After a huge fire which erupted in the Saddar mobile market destroyed around 100 shops, officials said.

Quoting statements of three watchmen, DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said the fire broke out in the four-storey Shah Jehan Market adjacent to Hashu Centre at around 2.35am. He said that the watchmen informed a police patrol about the fire and the policemen accompanied them to a fire brigade office, which sent fire tenders at the market at 3am.

“The KE was informed and its vehicle also arrived, but they returned without disconnecting power supply,” the DIG said, adding that the firemen told the police they could not carry out firefighting till the power supply was disconnected. At around 4am, a KE vehicle arrived and disconnected the power supply, he said.

The DIG said that 25-30 shops on the ground floor, three shops and two warehouses on the first floor of the market were completely destroyed.

The blaze had badly damaged the building and its condition could not be termed ‘satisfactory’ and an assessment of its structure was required, he added. The DIG said if the KE had disconnected the power supply on time, some of the damages could have been prevented. Rescue 1122 chief Dr Abid Shaikh said 10 fire tenders managed to put out the fire at 8:30am. He said around 100 shops were damaged, some of them completely. He said a short circuit caused the fire, but inflammable material in the shops increased the fire.

Later in the evening, a KE spokesperson said there was no involvement of its infrastructure in the fire as “the incident is of internal nature within the building”.

“Immediate action was taken upon receiving information about the fire and as per safety protocols, the electricity in the area had been disconnected,” the spokesperson claimed.