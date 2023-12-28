4791 FIRs launched against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Po­lice registered over 4791 FIRs against underage drivers during a special campaign so far, said a police spokesman. He in­formed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking ac­tion by the law against underage drivers. The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. The parents were also advised to discour­age driving by underage drivers adding that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers par­ticularly underage.