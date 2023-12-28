Abdullah, Shan excel as Pakistan trail by 124 on day two of MCG Test

MELBOURNE - A commanding second-wicket partnership between Abdul­lah Shafique and Shan Masood helped Pakistan gain ground on the second day at MCG. Pakistan trail by 124 runs at the end of Day Two of the second match of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy after the bowling attack dismissed Australia for 318.

Australia resumed from their overnight score of 187-3, with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head on the crease. Shaheen Afri­di provided the first breakthrough of the day to cut the 50-run stand short as Head (17) edged the ball to second slip. Aamir Jamal then struck to remove Australia’s top-scorer of the innings Labuscha­gne, who walked back after mak­ing a gritty 155-ball 63, including five boundaries.

Mitchell Marsh scored 41 off 60, including six fours and a maximum. A flurry of wickets put Australia on the backfoot; Alex Carey fell cheaply to Sha­heen while Mitchell Starc and Marsh both were caught off Mir Hamza’s bowling as Aus­tralia were reduced to 286-8 in 89.1 overs. Twenty runs scored between Pat Cummins and Na­than Lyon for the ninth-wicket partnership helped Australia cross the 300-run mark. Hasan Ali removed Lyon after he was brought back into the attack to bowl out the opposition for 318.

Pakistan had a good outing with the ball as every bowler got at least a wicket each. Aamir secured three scalps while Sha­heen, Hasan and Hamza had two each while Salman Ali Agha bagged one wicket. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique opened the batting for Pakistan, provid­ing the team with a cautious start. Imam made 10 runs off 44 balls before he fell victim to Lyon.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood then joined Abdul­lah on the crease and the two stitched a splendid partnership of 90 runs, turning the momen­tum in Pakistan’s favour. Even­tually, Abdullah was caught and bowled by Cummins after the opener hit a solid half-century (62, 109b, 5x4s) – his first on Australian soil. In his subse­quent over, Cummins rattled the stumps of Babar Azam, who had to walk back after scoring just a run. Soon after, Shan top-edged the ball to be caught by Marsh off Lyon’s bowling. He fell af­ter scoring 54 off 76, including three fours and a six.

Turbulence continued for Paki­stan as Josh Hazlewood disturbed the stumps to remove Saud Sha­keel for a 29-ball nine. Salman Ali Agha (5) was caught behind as Cummins picked up his third of the day to leave Pakistan in a spot of bother at 170-6 in 48 overs. Mohammad Rizwan and Aamir Jamal attempted to rebuild the in­nings for Pakistan. The unbeaten seventh-wicket stand between the two added 24 runs to the total.

Pakistan salvaged a sem­blance of stability after losing five wickets at the expense of just 46 runs. At stumps, Pakistan were 194-6 in 55 overs with Rizwan (29*) and Aamir (2*) at the crease. Action will resume on day three at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 0430 PKT.