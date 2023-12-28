Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Aneeq Ahmed announces balloting for upcoming Hajj

Aneeq Ahmed announces balloting for upcoming Hajj
Web Desk
10:18 PM | December 28, 2023
National

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has announced balloting for the upcoming Hajj.

According to detail, 69, 438 applications were received under Regular Hajj Scheme and 63,805 of them remained successful in the balloting.

A waiting list of unsuccessful 5,633 applicants has been prepared as per their cities of departure.

Applicants on waiting list will be selected if intending pilgrims belonging to that city withdraws Hajj application.

All applicants will be apprised tonight via mobile SMS, website, or the mobile App.

 However, the Sponsor Ship Scheme will continue by Sunday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said first time ever short Hajj is being facilitated by Pakistani authorities.

He said among the applicants, 56 percent are women and 44 percent are men.

The Minister said we will provide each pilgrim a Suitcase with QR code so that neither Haji nor Haji's belongings get lost. He said each pilgrim will be provided a data bundle of 7 Gbs.

Brazilian defender Bremer renews Juventus contract until 2028

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023