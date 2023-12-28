Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Aneeq reviews measures for convenience of pilgrims at Haji camp

APP
December 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed reviewed the necessary measures for the convenience of pilgrims here on Wednesday. Talking to media persons, the caretaker federal minister said all necessary measures are being taken for the convenience and ease of the pilgrims. After 50 years, the Haji camp is being painted and the renovation work will be completed soon, Aneeq Ahmed said. He directed to make Hajj more convenient and said through the “Sponsorship Hajj Scheme” not only the overseas Pakistanis get quality facilities at low cost but the country will earn dollars through it. He said that more than 70,000 applications have been received in the regular Hajj scheme and the Hajj lottery will be held on Thursday.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023