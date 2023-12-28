Balance being tilted towards blue-eyed: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the balance was being tilted towards the ladla (blue-eyed).

Addressing a party function in Karachi, the former prime minister termed the Peshawar High Court ruling on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) symbol “bat” an attack on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed those joining the party, saying, "You have become part of the (N) league family. Let's embark on the journey of progress and prosperity together."

“Elections are approaching and success or failure is in God's hands,” he added. He emphasised hard work for success in the elections. He expressed happiness over a significant number of people joining the PML-N from Sindh, stating that his the PML-N would become a strong party again in Sindh.

He termed the Peshawar High Court ruling on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) symbol “bat” an attack on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He questioned how the Peshawar High Court could make decisions for the entire country and highlighted the need for fairness in the judicial proceedings. The PML-N president remarked that this issue was very sensitive.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for learning from 2018 elections. He expressed concern that such decisions were made an impression of partiality, tilting the balance unfairly.

He spoke about steering the country away from bankruptcy within sixteen months, warning about the scarcity of petroleum, diesel, and medicines if the country had gone bankrupt. He credited the PDM government for averting bankruptcy.

Moreover, the former prime minister expressed gratitude that the state was saved, hoping that politics would also be saved by the grace of God.