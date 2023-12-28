Bangladesh claim historic win over New Zealand in first T20I

NAPIER - Bangladesh claimed a historic five-wicket win over New Zea­land on Wednesday after their seamers ran riot in the open­ing game of their three-match T20I series on Wednesday at McLean Park.

This was Bangladesh’s first T20I win on New Zealand soil, four days after also claiming a maiden away one-day inter­national win over the Black Caps in Napier. Asked to bat by Ban­gladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, New Zealand made a disas­trous start losing three wickets before reach­ing 134 for nine after their 20 overs.

The Black Caps bowl­ers gave home fans hope with the early wickets of Bangladesh openers Rony Talukdar and Shanto. Veteran Lit­ton Das partnered up with Soumya Sarkar, and then Towhid Hri­doy to steer Bangladesh to 96-4 after 13 overs. The visitors were wobbling at 97-5 as they lost wickets in quick succession after Afif Hossain was caught for one run in six balls.

Das, who finished on 42 not out, survived two close calls as he battled cramp. The on-field umpire gave him out lbw on Tim Southee’s bowling, but the Bangladesh opener stayed at the crease when the review showed the ball would have sailed over the stumps. Ish Sodhi then caught Das at the boundary but stepped onto the boundary rope to give away six runs. It fell to Mahedi Hasan, who finished 19*, to hit the winning runs in his partner­ship of 40 with Das with eight balls spare.

The second and third T20 in Internationals will both be played on Friday, then Sun­day. Bangladesh (ranked 9th) punched above their weight to floor third-ranked New Zea­land. Having dismissed New Zealand for 98 in Saturday’s third ODI in losing the series 2-1, the Bangladesh bowlers picked up where they left off. Hasan bowled Tim Seifert in the opening over. Shoriful Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with 3-26.