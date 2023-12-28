Bhara Kahu residents call for roads repair

ISLAMABAD - Representatives of social, business, public and educa­tional circles have expressed concern over the poor condition of roads in Bhara Kahu.

They said that condition of roads approaching the tool plaza is very dilapidated. Local residents Na­deem Shah and Sajjad Abbasi said that people of the area were expecting that with the construction of Bhara Kahu Interchange the problems being faced by the people would be solved, but they are still facing the same issues. Local leaders have demanded ear­ly repair of roads. They also appealed to the Commis­sioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to take notice of the situation so that the roads could be re­paired as soon as possible.