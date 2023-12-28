Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bhara Kahu residents call for roads repair

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Representatives of social, business, public and educa­tional circles have expressed concern over the poor condition of roads in Bhara Kahu

They said that condition of roads approaching the tool plaza is very dilapidated. Local residents Na­deem Shah and Sajjad Abbasi said that people of the area were expecting that with the construction of Bhara Kahu Interchange the problems being faced by the people would be solved, but they are still facing the same issues. Local leaders have demanded ear­ly repair of roads. They also appealed to the Commis­sioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to take notice of the situation so that the roads could be re­paired as soon as possible.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703715480.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023