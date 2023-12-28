Thursday, December 28, 2023
Biker injured on resistance during robbery

Staff Reporter
December 28, 2023
LAHORE  -  Two suspected robbers shot at and injured a man on resistance during rob­bery bid in Manawan on Wednesday. Accord­ing to details, Umar, 30, of Tulspura was going to his home on a motor­cycle when two robbers stopped him outside Di­yal House. The suspects pulled out their gun and snatched Rs5,000, a mo­bile phone and a laptop from Umar who tried to resist. One of the suspects opened fire at Umar and a bullet hit him in the belly. The suspects managed their escape. The injured was taken to the Services Hospital where he was said to be stable. Har­banspura Police have reg­istered a case and started investigation.

