Brazilian defender Bremer renews Juventus contract until 2028

Anadolu
10:29 PM | December 28, 2023
Sports

Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer has extended his contract with Juventus until 2028, the Italian club announced on Wednesday.

In a statement on the official website of Juventus, Bremer said he is very excited about his renewal for five more years and is happy to continue with the Turin side.

"I hope to do very well and continue on this path. A year and a half ago I chose Juve because it is a winning team, a group capable of winning nine Scudetti in a row, but what made the difference was that as soon as I arrived here, I understood that Juventus is a family," Bremer said.

The 26-year-old previously played for Atletico-MG and Torino and he made three appearances for the Brazilian national team.

"This year we are a confident group, new guys have arrived to lend us a hand, but we know well that we haven't won anything yet: we are aware of Inter's strength and our task is to stay up there," Bremer said.

