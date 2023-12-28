Caretaker PM urges Ulema to support Govt in eradicating polio

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said Ulema's role in anti-polio drive is vital.

Addressing the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad today, the Prime Minister urged the nation to get their children vaccinated to save them from polio virus. He said saving children from Polio is our collective responsibility.

Appreciating the role of Ulema, the prime minister asked them to back the government in eradicating polio from the country. He said that we should learn from spiritual experience. The Prime Minister said curse on those who consider polio vaccines are unislamic. He said moderation is the prominent identity of Muslims. He said polio is a common threat for our future generations.

The Prime Minister said Quran and Sunnah are the best source of guidance for us in this regard. He said religious platforms should be used to disseminate awareness about elimination of this virus from the society.

Talking about Israeli aggression in Gaza, he said Israeli Prime Minister is a butcher who is killing innocent children.