Celebrating victory with clubfoot: Erdogan hospital marks successful treatment milestones

MUZAFFARGARH - In a heartening event titled “Celebrating Victory with Clubfoot,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh commemorated the successful treatment of children with congenital clubfoot. The gathering, attended by children, their families, doctors, and distinguished guests, including Dr. Mohammad Amin Chinoy, Executive Director, showcased the positive outcomes of the “Pahla Kadam” program initiated in 2017.
Dr Gohar Nawaz Khan, Head of the Orthopedic Department, and Dr. Hasan Raza, Orthopedic Consultant, extended a warm welcome to the attendees. Dr. Khan highlighted the program’s success, emphasizing its core objective of providing free treatment to children born with congenital clubfoot. He shared notable achievements, revealing that 40 children were successfully treated in 2021, 30 in 2022, and another 35 in 2023. The cumulative number of children registered at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital has now reached 588.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Amin Chinoy expressed unwavering commitment to the mission, ensuring that no child is left behind due to clubfoot. He commended the dedicated work of the “Pahla Kadam” team, acknowledging the significant number of children recovering from this condition each year.
Guest Prof Dr Khalil Gul lauded the hospital’s efforts, noting its inclusive approach in providing free treatment to children from remote areas and provinces. Sadia Ahmed, Deputy Manager, emphasized the continuous success of the “Pahla Kadam” program, aiming to transform the lives of children born with clubfoot into successful and normal existences.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital offers complete clubfoot treatment free of charge, even providing travel fares for follow-up visits, eliminating economic barriers. The event not only celebrated milestones but also empowered the special children with certificates, goody bags, and entertaining activities. The hospital’s dedication exemplifies a commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of economic background, can easily access quality healthcare. The celebration reflects a broader effort to integrate these children as valued members of society, demonstrating that with comprehensive measures, every child can overcome challenges and thrive.