Celebrating victory with clubfoot: Erdogan hospital marks successful treatment milestones

MUZAFFARGARH - In a heartening event titled “Celebrating Vic­tory with Clubfoot,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan Indus Hospital Muzaf­fargarh commemorated the successful treat­ment of children with congenital clubfoot. The gathering, attended by children, their families, doctors, and distin­guished guests, includ­ing Dr. Mohammad Amin Chinoy, Executive Director, showcased the positive outcomes of the “Pahla Kadam” pro­gram initiated in 2017.

Dr Gohar Nawaz Khan, Head of the Or­thopedic Department, and Dr. Hasan Raza, Or­thopedic Consultant, extended a warm wel­come to the attendees. Dr. Khan highlighted the program’s success, emphasizing its core objective of providing free treatment to chil­dren born with congen­ital clubfoot. He shared notable achievements, revealing that 40 chil­dren were success­fully treated in 2021, 30 in 2022, and an­other 35 in 2023. The cumulative number of children registered at Recep Tayyip Erdo­gan Hospital has now reached 588.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Amin Chinoy expressed un­wavering commitment to the mission, ensuring that no child is left be­hind due to clubfoot. He commended the dedi­cated work of the “Pahla Kadam” team, acknowl­edging the significant number of children re­covering from this con­dition each year.

Guest Prof Dr Khalil Gul lauded the hospi­tal’s efforts, noting its inclusive approach in providing free treat­ment to children from remote areas and prov­inces. Sadia Ahmed, Deputy Manager, em­phasized the continu­ous success of the “Pah­la Kadam” program, aiming to transform the lives of children born with clubfoot into suc­cessful and normal ex­istences.

Recep Tayyip Erdo­gan Hospital offers com­plete clubfoot treatment free of charge, even pro­viding travel fares for follow-up visits, elimi­nating economic barri­ers. The event not only celebrated milestones but also empowered the special children with certificates, goody bags, and entertaining activities. The hospital’s dedication exemplifies a commitment to en­suring that every child, regardless of economic background, can easily access quality health­care. The celebration re­flects a broader effort to integrate these children as valued members of society, demonstrating that with comprehen­sive measures, every child can overcome challenges and thrive.