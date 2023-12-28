CM reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing construction activities at Services Hospital and reviewed progress made in enhancing hospital’s infrastructure. The CM directed the managing director WASA to lay a new drainage line, adding that the hospital’s drainage system would be changed by laying new pipes along with the construction of a pumping station for efficient water drainage. He also inspected the construction work in various sections, underscoring the importance of maintaining high-quality standards in the upgradation process. He engaged with the labourers, encouraging them to exert extra effort. The CM commended another labourer who replied that their shift ends at 2 a.m. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Advisor Wahab Riaz, secretary housing, secretary health, secretary C&W and others were also present.

CM visits Ganga Ram Hospital, expresses dismay

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday where he found cleanliness arrangements inadequate. There were piles of filth and dirt in the washrooms. Patients and their attendants complained about being charged for surgeries in the hospital. A female patient also complained about having to procure medicines from outside. Expressing his strong dismay, CM Naqvi issued a final warning to the MS [medical superintendent], stating that hospital affairs should be rectified without further delay. He said, “I am giving you a final warning; I will visit again soon. If the situation does not improve, you will be held responsible.” He ordered an inquiry into an incident of charging money for surgery by the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team and directed the CMIT to immediately reach the hospital to probe the matter and submit the inquiry report to him by evening. He ordered to refund the money and told the MS, “If even a single round of the hospital had been conducted by you, the cleanliness situation would not have been like this. I don’t want to see any dirt on my next visit.” He also inspected the upgradation work and ordered to complete the project within the timeframe, emphasising that there would be no tolerance for delay in the upgradation work.

Mohsin inspects low-cost housing project in Raiwind

The caretaker Punjab government has successfully revitalised another stalled welfare project, completing the construction of 245 houses under the low-cost housing scheme in Raiwind. These affordable homes are slated to be handed over to deserving government employees on January 15, following special directives of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. CM Naqvi inspected the newly constructed houses in Rakhpaji, Raiwind, thoroughly assessing the provided facilities. He ordered for taking immediate steps so that the government employees could reside in these houses.