Commissioner stresses to maintain development standards

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Bannu Division, Pervez Sabot Khel on Tuesday emphasized swift progress in maintaining development standards to ensure unobstructed development in the region.
He expressed these views while reviewing departmental affairs with officials from various line departments in his office in the Lakki Marwat district. Present at the meeting were Divisional Monitoring Officer Hidayatullah, Livestock officers, District Education Officer Family, Department of Food, Department of C&W, and other officials.
During the meeting, departmental authorities informed Commissioner Bannu Division about the progress and issues in ongoing development projects.