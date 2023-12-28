Commissioner stresses to maintain development standards

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Bannu Division, Pervez Sabot Khel on Tuesday emphasized swift progress in maintaining development standards to ensure unobstructed de­velopment in the region.

He expressed these views while reviewing depart­mental affairs with officials from various line depart­ments in his office in the Lakki Marwat district. Pres­ent at the meeting were Divisional Monitoring Officer Hidayatullah, Livestock officers, District Education Officer Family, Department of Food, Department of C&W, and other officials.

During the meeting, departmental authorities in­formed Commissioner Bannu Division about the pro­gress and issues in ongoing development projects.