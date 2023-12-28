Commissioner visits Holy Family hospital to review renovation project

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday visited Holy Family Hospital and reviewed physical progress of the ongoing expan­sion and renovation project at the hospital.

The Vice Chancellor, Rawal­pindi Medical University (RMU) Dr. Umar, Medical Superinten­dent (MS) Holy Family Dr. Ijaz Ahmed and Xeon Building were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner visited different parts of the hospital and was given a briefing by the Building Department on the ongoing work. The Commis­sioner was informed that 99 percent tile work at the ground floor had been completed. A two-way road would be con­structed in front of the Holy Family hospital to give easy ac­cess to the hospital.

The Commissioner directed the authorities that the prob­lems of the basement of the hospital should also be solved immediately. Overall 60% work on the Holy Family Hos­pital had been completed, he added. The physical progress in the new building is 56% while the progress in the old building is 66%, he said add­ing, the deadline for the Holy Family project is February 20. The reconstruction work would be completed before the deadline. Up-gradation of 100 government hospitals is in progress across Punjab. The Holy Family is being converted into a modern hospital, he said.

Work on revamping of BBH’s OPD is in progress which would be completed at a cost of Rs 160 million while Rs 110 mil­lion had been provided to DHQ Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner said, Punjab government was mak­ing all-out efforts to provide quality medical facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi. After completion of the Holy Family hospital, it would provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the patients, he added.