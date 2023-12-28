Digital intervention: SBP designates BoK as e-stamping agent

PESHAWAR - The Bank of Khyber (BoK) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) formalised the e-stamping project through an Agency Agreement signed in Peshawar.

The agreement designates BoK as the collecting agent for e-stamping in KP. A ceremony in this regard, attend­ed by Minister for Finance, Revenue, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Director Finance SBP Qadir Bakhsh, Secretary Finance KP Aamir Tareen, aligns with the KP government’s vi­sion of promoting digital services and ensuring ease of doing business in the province.

Citizens of KP can now effortlessly obtain stamp papers within minutes through BoK’s seamless process, sup­porting the province’s embrace of tech­nology. The e-stamping project, to be rolled out phase-wise across the prov­ince, is expected to enhance revenue collection and provide complete data reconciliation.

The process involves citizens gener­ating a challan through a web portal, visiting BoK branches to pay the rel­evant duty, and receiving an e-stamp certificate on the spot from the same branch.

On the occasion, KP Minister for Rev­enue, Finance, and Excise Taxation, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, announced the initiation of an e-Stamping system. The initiative aims to curb the prevalence of counterfeit stamp papers and facil­itate the seamless accumulation of rev­enues through the Bank of Khyber into the provincial account.

Addressing the gathering, Bangash emphasised that the primary objective behind this initiative is to provide in­stant access to genuine stamp papers without any hassle and to deter fraud­ulent activities. Previously, the issu­ance of judicial and non-judicial stamp papers with the manual system took two to three days. The e-Stamping sys­tem has streamlined this process to a few hours with its two-step verifica­tion mechanism, thereby reducing the possibility of fraud by enabling online verification of e-stamps.

Director State Bank of Pakistan Qa­dir Bakhsh mentioned that the Bank of Khyber is the fourth agency bank for revenue collection authorised by the government, and the implementation of e-Stamping will further facilitate real estate transactions in the province.

In property transactions, the deter­mination of stamp duty is based on lo­cation, covered area, and the type of property (residential or commercial) through the DC Valuation Tables. This feature helps in reducing the value of property, consequently aiding in the prevention of tax evasion. As a result of these features, there has been a notice­able increase in stamp duty collection since the introduction of the system.

It is noteworthy that the Bank of Khy­ber operates in the province with 235 branches, including 122 Islamic bank­ing branches, contributing significantly to the economic landscape.