Digital intervention: SBP designates BoK as e-stamping agent

PESHAWAR - The Bank of Khyber (BoK) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) formalised the e-stamping project through an Agency Agreement signed in Peshawar.
The agreement designates BoK as the collecting agent for e-stamping in KP. A ceremony in this regard, attended by Minister for Finance, Revenue, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Director Finance SBP Qadir Bakhsh, Secretary Finance KP Aamir Tareen, aligns with the KP government’s vision of promoting digital services and ensuring ease of doing business in the province.
Citizens of KP can now effortlessly obtain stamp papers within minutes through BoK’s seamless process, supporting the province’s embrace of technology. The e-stamping project, to be rolled out phase-wise across the province, is expected to enhance revenue collection and provide complete data reconciliation.
The process involves citizens generating a challan through a web portal, visiting BoK branches to pay the relevant duty, and receiving an e-stamp certificate on the spot from the same branch.
On the occasion, KP Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excise Taxation, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, announced the initiation of an e-Stamping system. The initiative aims to curb the prevalence of counterfeit stamp papers and facilitate the seamless accumulation of revenues through the Bank of Khyber into the provincial account.
Addressing the gathering, Bangash emphasised that the primary objective behind this initiative is to provide instant access to genuine stamp papers without any hassle and to deter fraudulent activities. Previously, the issuance of judicial and non-judicial stamp papers with the manual system took two to three days. The e-Stamping system has streamlined this process to a few hours with its two-step verification mechanism, thereby reducing the possibility of fraud by enabling online verification of e-stamps.
Director State Bank of Pakistan Qadir Bakhsh mentioned that the Bank of Khyber is the fourth agency bank for revenue collection authorised by the government, and the implementation of e-Stamping will further facilitate real estate transactions in the province.
In property transactions, the determination of stamp duty is based on location, covered area, and the type of property (residential or commercial) through the DC Valuation Tables. This feature helps in reducing the value of property, consequently aiding in the prevention of tax evasion. As a result of these features, there has been a noticeable increase in stamp duty collection since the introduction of the system.
It is noteworthy that the Bank of Khyber operates in the province with 235 branches, including 122 Islamic banking branches, contributing significantly to the economic landscape.