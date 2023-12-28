DRO inspects training of polling staff

MULTAN - Deputy Commis­sioner and District Re­turning Officer Rizwan Qadeer visited the Elec­tion Training Centre, set up at Science College, to inspect the training of polling staff, here on Wednesday. According to official sources, the of­ficials gave a briefing to the DC about the training process. Deputy Commis­sioner Rizwan Qadeer stated that the admin­istration was providing every possible assistance to the Election Commis­sion for transparent con­duct of the Elections. The deputation of staff at dif­ferent polling stations is in progress. In line with the Constitution, the pro­cess document scrutiny and verification of can­didates’ assets have also been started, he added. The district returning of­ficer remarked that there would be no compromise on code of conduct.