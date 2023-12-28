Economic outlook stays optimistic despite significant challenges: Govt

ISLAMABAD-The government has noted that despite significant challenges, the overall economic outlook is optimistic marked by receding inflationary pressures, positive prospects in agriculture, signs of potential recovery in the industrial sector reflected by positive trends in high-frequency indicators, imports, and a favorable external environment.

“The optimistic economic outlook is also evident by the 2.13 percent growth achieved in the first quarter of FY2024, largely contributed by agriculture and industry. Further, the twin deficit is on a downward trajectory signifying better economic management to reduce the macroeconomic imbalances. This lays the foundation for progressing towards higher and sustainable economic growth. It is therefore expected that this positive momentum will further strengthen in the upcoming months,” said the ministry of finance in its monthly report.

The ministry has projected that the inflation outlook for the remaining months of FY2024 is seen at a moderate level despite the upward revision of administered prices (gas prices). This is on account of a stable exchange rate, contained aggregate demand, better supply position, moderation in the international commodity prices, and favorable base effect. Moreover, the recent decline in petrol and diesel prices is expected to compensate for the inflationary pressure exerted through higher gas prices as the decline in fuel prices has a significant impact on the common man through reduced transportation and production costs. Efforts of the sub-national governments to implement lower fares of public transport and freight charges in line with the reduced fuel prices would further ease the inflationary pressure.

“Keeping in view the better supply position and easing out the imported inflation along with the high base effect will help to contain the inflationary pressure ahead. Inflation is anticipated to remain around 27.5-28.5 percent in December 2023 and further ease out to 24-25 percent in January 2024,” it stated. The report noted that the current account balance turned to surplus in November, mainly due to decline in primary income debit, which decreased significantly by 36 percent on a MoM basis. For the outlook, considering all other components of secondary income including worker’s remittances as well as primary income balance, the current account will remain in a manageable limit.

BoP data for November shows some developments, as exports of goods and services increased by 12.2 percent on a YoY basis and marginally by 0.2 percent on a MoM basis, respectively. Exports are consistently above the $3.0 billion mark since Aug-23. On the other hand, November imports of goods and services were at $ 5.3 billion, marginally higher than their level of $ 5.2 billion observed in October and $ 5.0 billion in Nov-22. Resultantly, the trade balance of goods and services decreased by 4.3 percent on YoY basis but increased by 3.3 percent on MoM basis. In the coming months, it is expected that exports would remain at around the current observed level and take advantage of increase in domestic economic activities and encouraging foreign demand. Similarly, imports will continue to observe their increasing momentum in coming months with assumptions of stable exchange rate and soothed global commodity prices.

The fiscal performance during the first four months highlights the effective implementation of consolidation measures that resulted in a substantial increase in overall revenue receipts that outpaced the growth in expenditures. As a result, the fiscal deficit in terms of GDP has been successfully brought down to 0.8 percent of GDP and improved the primary surplus to Rs.1429.7 billion in the first four months of FY2024. On the revenue side, FBR tax revenues have surpassed the target by Rs.27 billion set for Jul-Nov FY2024. The revenue performance indicates that tax policy and administrative measures are paying off in terms of continuous improvement in revenue collection. With this pace, it is expected that the tax collection target for FY2024 will be achieved. Similarly, cautious expenditure management played an instrumental role in controlling non-essential spending, however, the challenge of higher markup payments persists. Considering this, the government will continue the current fiscal strategy to achieve set targets, emphasizing both revenue enhancement and prudent expenditure control.