ECP approves nomination papers of several PPP leaders in central Punjab

LAHORE - The nomination papers of several leaders from the People’s Party in central Punjab, including the provincial capital, have been approved for the upcoming elections, covering general, women, and minority seats.
The leaders securing nominations for reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly include Shazia Abid, Neelam Jabbar, Nargis Faiz Malik, Labni Tariq, Sonia Khan, Shahida Jabin, Nayab Gohar, and Gohar Jamal. PPP believes that the diverse lineup reflects the commitment of the People’s Party to ensuring representation across various demographics. For minority seats, the approved nominations include Edwin Sohotra, Javed Raza Raymond, Sara Samuel, and KK. Additionally, prominent leaders like Rana Jamil Manj (PP 166, NA 125), Sir RanaDilshad (PP 165), Syed Umar Sharif Bukhari (PP 159), Azizur Rehman (NA 90), AamirNaseer Butt (NA 118, PP 147), Rana Zia ulHaq (NA 123), FakharNisa (PP 97), Aslam Gul (PP 161), Faisal Mir, Khurram Parvez, Khalil Kamran, Saud Tahir (PP 157), Muhammad Nawaz (PP 76), Aslam Zwar Silhari (PP 49), Jahanzeb Ahmed (PP 191), Nadia Shah (PP 162), and SardarAkram Advocate (PP 169) have successfully had their nomination papers approved.