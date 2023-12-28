Thursday, December 28, 2023
ECP approves nomination papers of several PPP leaders in central Punjab

Candidates whose papers approved by commission belong to general, women and minority seats

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The nomination papers of several leaders from the People’s Party in central Punjab, including the pro­vincial capital, have been approved for the upcoming elections, covering general, women, and minority seats.

The leaders securing nominations for reserved seats in the Punjab As­sembly include Shazia Abid, Neelam Jabbar, Nargis Faiz Malik, Labni Tariq, Sonia Khan, Shahida Jabin, Nayab Go­har, and Gohar Jamal. PPP believes that the diverse lineup reflects the com­mitment of the People’s Party to en­suring representation across various demographics. For minority seats, the approved nominations include Edwin Sohotra, Javed Raza Raymond, Sara Samuel, and KK. Additionally, promi­nent leaders like Rana Jamil Manj (PP 166, NA 125), Sir RanaDilshad (PP 165), Syed Umar Sharif Bukhari (PP 159), Azizur Rehman (NA 90), Aamir­Naseer Butt (NA 118, PP 147), Rana Zia ulHaq (NA 123), FakharNisa (PP 97), Aslam Gul (PP 161), Faisal Mir, Khurram Parvez, Khalil Kamran, Saud Tahir (PP 157), Muhammad Nawaz (PP 76), Aslam Zwar Silhari (PP 49), Jahanzeb Ahmed (PP 191), Nadia Shah (PP 162), and SardarAkram Ad­vocate (PP 169) have successfully had their nomination papers approved.

