Election 2024: Candidates blow horns to attract voters

PESHAWAR - The candidates of all mainstream politico-religious parties and independents have expedited election campaigns and corner meetings to inform the mass­es about their election manifestos after submitting nomination papers for different constituencies for general election 2024.

The scrutiny of nomination papers continued in the respective offices of returning officers in all 37 dis­tricts of KP where the process would be completed by December 30, 2023.

Eying on national and provincial assemblies, the stalwarts of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awa­mi National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) have mostly fielded political heavyweights to clinch maximum seats from Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and form government for next five years.

On NA-28 Peshawar-I, a total of 33 candidates filed papers including former member National Assem­bly, Noor Alam Khan of JUI-F, former minister KP, Tai­mur Salim Jhagra of PTI and ex-speaker KP Assembly, Kiramatulla Khan Chagarmatti of PPP.

Similarly, on NA-29 Peshawar-11, as many as 22 candidates submitted their nomination papers in­cluding former MNA Amir Ayub Khan, former MPA Sobia Shahid and Tahir Nadeem while 27 candidates would try their luck on NA-30 Peshawar-III including former MNA Shah G Gul Afridi of PML-N, ex-MNA Na­sir Khan Musazai of JUI-F and ex-MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani.

On NA 31-Peshawawr-IV, a total of 30 candidates filed nomination papers including former MNA Arb­ab Sher Ali, Arbab Zarak Khan, Arbab Alamigr Khan. Tough electoral battle is expected on NA-32 Pesha­war’s constituency mostly comprised on city are­as among ANP’s leader and former federal minister, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat and Shah Jee Gul Afridi of PML-N.

“The literacy rate in Peshawar was high compared to other districts where most people were associated with trade and business and the role of young voters would play a crucial role in deciding fate of the can­didates,” said Muhammad Rauf Khan, Chairman Po­litical Science Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

Similarly, former chief minister and vice chairman of PTI-P, Mahmood Khan, PML-N Engr Amir Muqam, and PTI’s Murad Saeed have submitted nomina­tion for different seats of National Assembly in Swat where tough electoral battle is expected among mainstream political parties.

Besides political parties, transgender communi­ty and minorities’ women were also flexing their muscles in different constituencies in KP. Dr Saveera Parkah, who is representing Hindu community, also filed nomination paper for the general seat of PK-25 Buner district. Her father Om Parkash was associated with PPP for the last three decades and hoped to get a PPP ticket for her daughter.

According to the ECP, 5,278 candidates filed nomination papers for the National Assembly and KP Assembly seats in KP. As many as 1283 male and 39 female candidates filed papers for gener­al seats of National Assembly and 3,349 male and 115 female candidates for general seats of provin­cial assembly.

Similarly, 97 females filed nomination papers for women reserved seats of the National Assembly and 321 women for reserved seats of KP Assembly while 68 male and six female submitted papers for non-Muslim seats.

“The manifestos of political parties would play a crucial role in deciding the future of these candidates during the general election 2024,” said Muhammad Rauf, chairman of the Political Science Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

The turnout of voters, strong baradari system and past track record of candidates and their political parties’ performance in government would decide which party would rule Pakistan for next five year,” he said.

Rauf said that today was an era of digital me­dia and advised political leaders to avoid blame games, accusation, mudslinging and concentrate on constructive workable programs and issues based speeches that would help political parties’ leaders to persuade voters especially young elec­torates toward them.

He urged all political parties and people to unite for general election 2024 and exercise their right of fran­chise wisely so that competent representatives may be elected to take the country forward besides re­solving masses problems.