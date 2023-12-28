Elections: Interim govt allocates Rs 17bn for security

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday allocated Rs 17 billion for security related to the upcoming general election in 2024.

A meeting was held to overview the security arrangements for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.

According to well-informed sources, the meeting – attended by the Inspector Generals (IGs) of all four provinces – briefed the meeting members about the polling day security arrangements.

Reports indicate that to ensure a peaceful election in the country, a total of 600,000 police officials are necessarily required.

Sources further revealed that only 200,000 police officials are currently available leaving a significant shortfall, with an additional 400,000 personnel required to meet the basic security requirements for the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, 58 percent of polling stations declared sensitive.