Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Faisal Saleh Hayat quits PPP, joins PML-N

Faisal Saleh Hayat quits PPP, joins PML-N
The Nation Monitoring
December 28, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

JHANG   -   In line with expecta­tions, former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Ha­yat on Wednesday quit the PPP and joined the PML-N ahead of the upcoming general elections. The announcement was made on Wednesday outside Hayat’s residence in Shah Jewana in the presence of Shehbaz only, with his elder sibling and party chief missing. “We are confident that Hayat’s induction will strength­en the PML-N, especially in Jhang and Chiniot, but also in his other constituencies,” She­hbaz said as he welcomed the latest inductee into his party. He said Hayat’s presence in the party will bolster Nawaz’s lead­ership. “Nawaz will, God willing, become the prime minister for the fourth term. He is not just a politician but also a statesman.” Hayat, a former PPP and PML-Q member, had given a clear in­dication last week that he was about to switch sides again.

Tags:

The Nation Monitoring

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703715480.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023