Faisal Saleh Hayat quits PPP, joins PML-N

JHANG - In line with expecta­tions, former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Ha­yat on Wednesday quit the PPP and joined the PML-N ahead of the upcoming general elections. The announcement was made on Wednesday outside Hayat’s residence in Shah Jewana in the presence of Shehbaz only, with his elder sibling and party chief missing. “We are confident that Hayat’s induction will strength­en the PML-N, especially in Jhang and Chiniot, but also in his other constituencies,” She­hbaz said as he welcomed the latest inductee into his party. He said Hayat’s presence in the party will bolster Nawaz’s lead­ership. “Nawaz will, God willing, become the prime minister for the fourth term. He is not just a politician but also a statesman.” Hayat, a former PPP and PML-Q member, had given a clear in­dication last week that he was about to switch sides again.