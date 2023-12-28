FDA seals two illegal housing colonies

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Author­ity (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies and two plots on Wednesday.

An FDA spokesperson said an en­forcement team headed by Deputy Di­rector Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed prem­ises of two housing colonies, including Paradise-II and Ahmad Garden I&II in Chak No 243-RB, as their developers failed to get these schemes legalised.

The team also demolished con­structions and boundary walls of these schemes besides confiscation their material.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed two residential plots, including Plot No 288-D in Millat Town and Plot No104-H in Gulistan Colony No 1, as their owners made illegal construc­tion without approval of the plan for commercial use without payment its fee, he added.

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS GUTTED, GIRL INJURED DURING FIRE INCIDENT

Precious items in a house were re­duced to ashes while a young girl re­ceived serious burn injuries during a fire incident in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in a house situated in Nigahbanpur Iqba Park on Jhumra Road due to short-circuiting. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt pre­cious items of the house.

On receiving information, fire-fight­ers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control af­ter hectic efforts. Due to fire incident, a young girl namely Hina (23) daugh­ter of Aslam received burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital after providing her first aid, he added.

THREE ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Faisalabad Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three rob­bers and recovered weapons and other items.

A police spokesperson said three robbers had looted a shop at Bhaiwa­la Phattak in Millat Town police lim­its and injured the shopkeeper three days ago.

Later, officials arrested the accused after recovering weapons who con­fessed the crime of injuring the shop­keeper.