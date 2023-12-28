Football in Bajaur

First-ever under-21 football tournament in Bajaur speaks as much of the growing popularity of the sport as it does of the growth in local-level sports events and contests. This is a very healthy development as it indicates the demand for sports competitions at the domestic level. The recent FIFA Qualifier matches held in Pakistan were solid proof of the excitement people, especially teenagers, have for football. It is no secret that teens in Pakistan are very keen to see an international football team. It is this same zeal that we see in domestic tournaments such as the one that has started in Bajaur.

For those parts of the country that have unfortunately been in the dark shadows of violence, the rise and inclination of people towards sports represent that people are fed up with situations that create conflict and are more open to the entertainment and healthy competition that sports provide. This tournament is an equal opportunity for rising talent in football to perform and make it to other similar events across the country. It will not be long till Pakistan’s football team will qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

The formal inauguration of the tournament in Bajaur, symbolised by Football Association President Abdul Hakim kicking off the football, underscores the importance of nurturing sports at the grassroots level. Both local demand and relevant association’s cooperation go hand-in-hand to organise such an event and make it a success. Hakim’s emphasis on this being a golden opportunity for players to refine their abilities and potentially progress to district, provincial, and even national competitions reflects a commitment to fostering talent development.

The provision of facilities at the local level demonstrates a concerted effort to create an environment conducive to the growth of football in the region. This must expand countrywide and the National Football Association must arrange more inter-city tournaments. This is perhaps the best way to make a brilliant team that can contest in the next rounds of FIFA qualifiers. From Lyari, the love for football has gradually spread to other parts of Pakistan. As a country that makes the best footballs in the world, it is only a fair share to have a world-class football team as well.