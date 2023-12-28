Gender disparity

I write to highlight a pressing concern in our society: gender inequality. This issue pervades every aspect of our lives, impeding progress and limiting opportunities for many. From classrooms to workplaces, women often face systemic hurdles. It’s time to openly and collectively address this imbalance. Let’s dismantle barriers that stifle potential and hinder our nation’s growth.
By fostering a culture of equality, we can pave the way for a brighter future. It’s not just about words; it’s about tangible actions challenging ingrained norms. Together, let’s propel Pakistan towards a more inclusive and equitable society where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive.
MARYAM AMJAD,
Islamabad.