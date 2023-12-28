Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gender disparity

December 28, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I write to highlight a pressing concern in our society: gender inequality. This issue pervades ev­ery aspect of our lives, impeding progress and limiting opportuni­ties for many. From classrooms to workplaces, women often face sys­temic hurdles. It’s time to openly and collectively address this im­balance. Let’s dismantle barriers that stifle potential and hinder our nation’s growth. 

By fostering a culture of equal­ity, we can pave the way for a brighter future. It’s not just about words; it’s about tangible actions challenging ingrained norms. To­gether, let’s propel Pakistan to­wards a more inclusive and eq­uitable society where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive.

MARYAM AMJAD,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023