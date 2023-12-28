Gender disparity

I write to highlight a pressing concern in our society: gender inequality. This issue pervades ev­ery aspect of our lives, impeding progress and limiting opportuni­ties for many. From classrooms to workplaces, women often face sys­temic hurdles. It’s time to openly and collectively address this im­balance. Let’s dismantle barriers that stifle potential and hinder our nation’s growth.

By fostering a culture of equal­ity, we can pave the way for a brighter future. It’s not just about words; it’s about tangible actions challenging ingrained norms. To­gether, let’s propel Pakistan to­wards a more inclusive and eq­uitable society where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive.

MARYAM AMJAD,

Islamabad.