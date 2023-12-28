‘Godfather’ of avocado toast Bill Granger dies, aged 54

LONDON- Renowned Australian chef Bill Granger - the “godfather” of avocado toast - has died. A selftaught cook from Melbourne, Granger became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer. He passed away in a London hospital on Christmas Day, aged 54, his wife and three daughters by his side. “He will be remembered as the ‘King of Breakfast’, for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine,” they said on Instagram. “He will be deeply missed by all.” His cause of death has not been made public by his family. Over his 30-year career, Granger published 14 cookbooks, made multiple television cooking shows, opened more than a dozen restaurants around the world, and won legions of fans - many his own peers. Celebrities including Australian actor Hugh Jackman, former Masterchef Australia judge Matt Preston and culinary legend Jamie Oliver were among those who paid tribute to the star as a kind, lively and charming man.