Govt restrained from taking adverse action against PTI leader

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) restrained the government from taking any adverse action against interned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi with regard to his candidature. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi also suspended a home department notification regarding withdrawal of an earlier order declaring Mr Naqvi’s home as the sub-jail.

Citing the ministry of interior, Sindh home department, Election Commission of Pakistan, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and others as respondents, the PTI leader, through his lawyer Jibran Nasir, moved the SHC and contended that he had filed nomination papers from NA-236.

He submitted that he was facing trial in a case related to the May 9 incidents and on account of his health conditions he was presently confined at his house which was declared as sub-jail through a notification issued on June 23 by the home department. His lawyer submitted that the respondents were continuously harassing the petitioner as ACE officials raided his house and threatened to get withdrawn the sub-jail notification if he did not take back his nomination papers. He said that the notification was withdrawn on Dec 23 without assigning any reasons or seeking permission from the court of competent jurisdiction when he refused to take back his nomination papers.

He submitted that the petitioner was seeking protection of his fundamental rights so that he might pursue his nomination and scrutiny. Deputy Attorney General Qazi Hameed Siddiqui and Assistant Advocate General Saifullah requested for time to seek instructions and file comments.