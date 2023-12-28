Healing leadership

Dr. Saveera Parkash, a dedicat­ed doctor from rural Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, symbolis­es a new era in Pakistani politics. Contending for a seat in the up­coming general election under the Pakistan Peoples Party, she em­bodies the spirit of a new genera­tion of leaders ready to break bar­riers and bring transformative change. Her journey reflects the es­sence of democracy—a platform where individuals like Dr. Saveera can emerge with a fresh perspec­tive and a steadfast commitment to uplifting lives.

As the torchbearer for the Pak­istan Peoples Party (PPP), her candidacy reflects a commit­ment to healthcare, inclusivity, and grassroots development. Dr. Saveera inherits a legacy of ser­vice from her father, Dr. Om Par­kash, a distinguished figure in the Peoples Doctors Forum, showcas­ing a familial dedication to public welfare. Her journey, rooted in re­silience and determination, tran­scends limitations, offering hope for a community with challeng­es in accessing quality healthcare and education. Belonging to a mi­nority community, Dr. Saveera adds a crucial layer of diversity to the political discourse, aligning with the PPP’s historical commit­ment to social justice.

Her unique perspective as a doctor positions her to address not only healthcare concerns but also broader issues of edu­cation, infrastructure, and eco­nomic development. Dr. Saveera’s candidacy is synonymous with a leadership style emphasising service, empathy, and commu­nity-driven progress. Her politi­cal platform envisions improved healthcare facilities, enhanced ed­ucational opportunities, and in­frastructural development for her rural constituency.

Stepping into the political lime­light, Dr. Saveera carries the hopes of her community, driven by her father’s legacy of service and ad­vocacy. Her candidacy represents a narrative of hope, heritage, and healing, embodying the essence of democracy—a platform where in­dividuals like Dr. Saveera emerge to bring about transformative change and uplift the lives of those she aspires to represent.

IRSHAD ULLAH,

Buner.