Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Healing leadership

December 28, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Dr. Saveera Parkash, a dedicat­ed doctor from rural Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, symbolis­es a new era in Pakistani politics. Contending for a seat in the up­coming general election under the Pakistan Peoples Party, she em­bodies the spirit of a new genera­tion of leaders ready to break bar­riers and bring transformative change. Her journey reflects the es­sence of democracy—a platform where individuals like Dr. Saveera can emerge with a fresh perspec­tive and a steadfast commitment to uplifting lives.

As the torchbearer for the Pak­istan Peoples Party (PPP), her candidacy reflects a commit­ment to healthcare, inclusivity, and grassroots development. Dr. Saveera inherits a legacy of ser­vice from her father, Dr. Om Par­kash, a distinguished figure in the Peoples Doctors Forum, showcas­ing a familial dedication to public welfare. Her journey, rooted in re­silience and determination, tran­scends limitations, offering hope for a community with challeng­es in accessing quality healthcare and education. Belonging to a mi­nority community, Dr. Saveera adds a crucial layer of diversity to the political discourse, aligning with the PPP’s historical commit­ment to social justice.

100 shops destroyed in Saddar mobile market blaze

Her unique perspective as a doctor positions her to address not only healthcare concerns but also broader issues of edu­cation, infrastructure, and eco­nomic development. Dr. Saveera’s candidacy is synonymous with a leadership style emphasising service, empathy, and commu­nity-driven progress. Her politi­cal platform envisions improved healthcare facilities, enhanced ed­ucational opportunities, and in­frastructural development for her rural constituency.

Stepping into the political lime­light, Dr. Saveera carries the hopes of her community, driven by her father’s legacy of service and ad­vocacy. Her candidacy represents a narrative of hope, heritage, and healing, embodying the essence of democracy—a platform where in­dividuals like Dr. Saveera emerge to bring about transformative change and uplift the lives of those she aspires to represent.

IRSHAD ULLAH,

KU VC offers internships to Turbat University students

Buner.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1703649912.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023