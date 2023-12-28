Healing leadership

Dr. Saveera Parkash, a dedicated doctor from rural Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, symbolises a new era in Pakistani politics. Contending for a seat in the upcoming general election under the Pakistan Peoples Party, she embodies the spirit of a new generation of leaders ready to break barriers and bring transformative change. Her journey reflects the essence of democracy—a platform where individuals like Dr. Saveera can emerge with a fresh perspective and a steadfast commitment to uplifting lives.
As the torchbearer for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), her candidacy reflects a commitment to healthcare, inclusivity, and grassroots development. Dr. Saveera inherits a legacy of service from her father, Dr. Om Parkash, a distinguished figure in the Peoples Doctors Forum, showcasing a familial dedication to public welfare. Her journey, rooted in resilience and determination, transcends limitations, offering hope for a community with challenges in accessing quality healthcare and education. Belonging to a minority community, Dr. Saveera adds a crucial layer of diversity to the political discourse, aligning with the PPP’s historical commitment to social justice.
Her unique perspective as a doctor positions her to address not only healthcare concerns but also broader issues of education, infrastructure, and economic development. Dr. Saveera’s candidacy is synonymous with a leadership style emphasising service, empathy, and community-driven progress. Her political platform envisions improved healthcare facilities, enhanced educational opportunities, and infrastructural development for her rural constituency.
Stepping into the political limelight, Dr. Saveera carries the hopes of her community, driven by her father’s legacy of service and advocacy. Her candidacy represents a narrative of hope, heritage, and healing, embodying the essence of democracy—a platform where individuals like Dr. Saveera emerge to bring about transformative change and uplift the lives of those she aspires to represent.
IRSHAD ULLAH,
Buner.