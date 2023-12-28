Thursday, December 28, 2023
HESCO unearths 367 more connections involved in power theft

Agencies
December 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) identified 367 more connections involved in electricity theft during its ongoing drive against electricity thieves and defaulters in the region. These included 17 commercial, one agricultural, two industrial and 347 domestic connections. The HESCO authorities submitted 311 letters against power thieves for registration of FIRs against them in various police stations, out of which 30 FIRs were registered. The HESCO spokesperson mentioned that all these connections had been disconnected and detection bills of 312,512 units have been issued, amounting of 19.058 million rupees. According to him, during the 112-day ongoing operation, the overall recovery has exceeded 9.486 billion rupees and 173 suspects, including three employees, have been arrested, one employee has been dismissed and 37 employees were suspended and over 11.54 million electric units were charged as penalties to electricity thieves, which are equivalent to 386.9 million rupees.

Agencies

