Intense fog disrupts PIA flights operation

LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights operating from Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot had been affected due to dense fog while some local flights faced cancellation as well. A spokesperson for the PIA warns of operational challenges in air operations due to low visibility and intense fog and flights to and from Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot may face cancellations, changes, or delays due to challenging conditions. During this season, fog disrupts air operations in these cities, posing difficulties for aviation activities, stated by the spokesperson and added that passengers were urged to obtain information about their flights from the PIA Call Center before heading to the airport, considering potential disruptions due to fog.