Kh Asif serves Rs1b defamation notice on Usman Dar, mother

SIALKOT - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Asif has served Rs1 billion defamation notice on former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and his mother. The notice stated that Dar and his mother levelled false allegations to defame Asif. The defamation notice called on Dar and his mother, Rehana Dar, to pay Rs1 billion in damages within 14 days. Both politicians hail from Sialkot and they contested the 2018 elections from the National Assembly’s NA-73 constituency — and Asif defeated Dar. After a raid on Dar’s house earlier in the month, Rehana accused Asif of orchestrating the police action and being manhandled by the raiding party. In a video statement, Dar’s mother said that her house was broken into by people who manhandled her, pulled her hair, and tore her shirt.