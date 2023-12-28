Kh Asif serves Rs1b defamation notice on Usman Dar, mother

SIALKOT - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Asif has served Rs1 billion defamation notice on former Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and his mother. The notice stated that Dar and his mother levelled false allegations to defame Asif. The defamation notice called on Dar and his mother, Rehana Dar, to pay Rs1 billion in damages within 14 days. Both politicians hail from Sialkot and they con­tested the 2018 elections from the National Assembly’s NA-73 constituency — and Asif de­feated Dar. After a raid on Dar’s house earlier in the month, Re­hana accused Asif of orchestrat­ing the police action and being manhandled by the raiding par­ty. In a video statement, Dar’s mother said that her house was broken into by people who man­handled her, pulled her hair, and tore her shirt.