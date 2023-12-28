KP CM distributes laptops among students of Hazara University

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, embarked on a significant visit to Hazara Division, marking a day of substantial developments. His itinerary included distributing laptops to Hazara University Mansehra students as part of the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme. Furthermore, in Abbottabad, he inaugurated the Khyber Medical University Hazara Campus, Ayub College of Dentistry, an Online Complaint Management & Patient Facilitation Center, and Cornea Transplant Service at Ayub Teaching Hospital.
During his speeches at these events, the Chief Minister emphasized the pivotal role of Ayub Teaching Hospital within the Hazara Division, vowing to swiftly address any impediments to service delivery. In response to the caretaker prime minister’s announcement, the provincial cabinet granted preliminary approval to elevate Ayub Medical College Abbottabad and Khyber Medical College Peshawar to university status pending NOCs from the Higher Education Commission and Election Commission.
At the laptop distribution event, the Chief Minister prioritized enhancing the province’s education quality, urging institutes to adopt market-aligned courses in lieu of traditional education models. Recognizing the challenges faced by graduates in securing employment, he advocated for equipping them with market-relevant skills and technical expertise, enabling access to both domestic and international job markets.
The provincial government introduced a Human Resource Export Strategy aiming to train five lac youths in various fields for overseas employment, set to officially launch in the coming days.
Addressing financial issues in universities, the Chief Minister assured ongoing efforts despite the caretaker government’s limited mandate. Notably, he highlighted the establishment of Haripur and Abbottabad as Quantum Valley, initiating a groundbreaking quantum computing project to revolutionize computing technology standards within the province.