KP CM distributes laptops among students of Hazara University

PESHAWAR  -  Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Ar­shad Hussain Shah, embarked on a significant visit to Hazara Divi­sion, marking a day of substan­tial developments. His itinerary included distributing laptops to Hazara University Mansehra stu­dents as part of the Prime Minis­ter Laptop Scheme. Furthermore, in Abbottabad, he inaugurated the Khyber Medical University Hazara Campus, Ayub College of Dentist­ry, an Online Complaint Manage­ment & Patient Facilitation Center, and Cornea Transplant Service at Ayub Teaching Hospital.

During his speeches at these events, the Chief Minister em­phasized the pivotal role of Ayub Teaching Hospital within the Haz­ara Division, vowing to swiftly ad­dress any impediments to service delivery. In response to the care­taker prime minister’s announce­ment, the provincial cabinet grant­ed preliminary approval to elevate Ayub Medical College Abbottabad and Khyber Medical College Pe­shawar to university status pend­ing NOCs from the Higher Edu­cation Commission and Election Commission.

At the laptop distribution event, the Chief Minister prioritized en­hancing the province’s education quality, urging institutes to adopt market-aligned courses in lieu of traditional education models. Recognizing the challenges faced by graduates in securing employ­ment, he advocated for equipping them with market-relevant skills and technical expertise, enabling access to both domestic and inter­national job markets.

The provincial government in­troduced a Human Resource Ex­port Strategy aiming to train five lac youths in various fields for overseas employment, set to offi­cially launch in the coming days.

Addressing financial issues in universities, the Chief Minister as­sured ongoing efforts despite the caretaker government’s limited mandate. Notably, he highlighted the establishment of Haripur and Abbottabad as Quantum Valley, in­itiating a groundbreaking quan­tum computing project to revo­lutionize computing technology standards within the province.

